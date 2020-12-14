66 Students, 5 Staff Members at IIT-Madras Test Positive for COVID

Following this, the students have been advised by the IIT-Madras management not to step out of their hostel rooms and to remain under quarantine.

Since 1 December, 25 patients have been taken to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine in Guindy after contracting COVID-19. The hospital authorities alerted the health department after a chunk of patients got admitted from IIT-Madras on Saturday.

While the department of health and the campus authorities are yet to identify the cause of the infection, students have said that the crowding in the campus mess could be the reason. Since it is the only operational mess on campus, students had crowded there during meals and mask discipline was not followed since they had to eat.