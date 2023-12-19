'Nothing To Hide': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Skip ED Questioning Again

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Thursday, 21 December, in connection with the alleged liquor excise policy scam.

The probe agency had issued a summons to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief on Monday, 18 December. "This ED summon is also illegal like the previous summon issued by the agency. ED should withdraw this summon as it is politically motivated. I have lived my life with honesty and transparency. I have nothing to hide," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.