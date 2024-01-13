Ex-Model Divya Pahuja’s Body Retrieved From Canal by Gurugram Police, NDRF

The dead body of 27-year-old former model Divya Pahuja, who was allegedly murdered on 3 January, was recovered from a canal in Haryana's Tohana by the Gurugram Police on Saturday, 13 January.

The body was recovered from Jakhal village's Kundani in Fatehabad district.

Since Saturday morning, a team of the National Disaster Response Force from Patiala and the Gurugram Crime Branch team had been conducteing a search operation.