Digital News Orgs, Journalists Form DIGIPUB News India Foundation

The intent is to “help ensure the creation of a healthy and robust news ecosystem for the digital age.” The Quint The DIGIPUB News India Foundation was announced on Tuesday, 27 October, with the intent “to help ensure the creation of a healthy and robust news ecosystem for the digital age.” | (Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint) News The intent is to “help ensure the creation of a healthy and robust news ecosystem for the digital age.”

Alt News

Article 14

Boomlive

Cobrapost

HW News

Newsclick

Newslaundry

Scroll

The News Minute

The Quint

The Wire

The press release further said:

“The aim is to effectively represent digital news media organisations and membership is open to digital-only ventures, as well as media commentators and independent journalists active in the digital news space.”

The News Minute’s Dhanya Rajendran is the Chairperson of the Foundation. Newsclick’s Prabir Purkayastha is the Vice Chairperson, and the General Secretaries are The Quint’s Ritu Kapur and Newslaundry’s Abhinandan Sekhri. Membership to the DIGIPUB News India Foundation is open to independent/freelance journalists who work in the digital news ecosystem.

“One of the key defining aspects of the Foundation is that it does not believe that only organisations should represent or voice the needs of the digital news ecosystem. It is imperative to recognize the contribution of independent journalists in forming the bulwark of this ecosystem. Membership to the DIGIPUB News India Foundation is open to independent/freelance journalists who work in the digital news ecosystem.” DIGIPUB News India Foundation