Delhi School Evacuated After Bomb Threat, Police Says ‘Hoax’ Threat After Search

Indian School in South Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar was evacuated after the school received a bomb threat over an email. The police said that the premise was searched and nothing suspicious was found. The school sent a message to parents asking them to pick students up.

Chandan Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi said that information was shared telephonically by Brijesh from the school regarding receipt of an email message regarding bombs planted in the school. The email was received at 10.49 am on Wednesday morning. SWAT teams reached the school and the school was evacuated.

The DCP told Hindustan Times, “At 10:50 am the school got a bomb threat via e-mail. We evacuated all the students. We deployed BDT (Bomb Disposal Team) and BDS (Bomb Disposal Squad) teams. We informed the Special Cell and Special Branch. We have done a visual search with the SWAT team.”

The newspaper reported that the DCP said that the e-mail threat “appears to be a hoax”.