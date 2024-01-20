Delhi Minister Atishi Orders Inquiry in 12 DU Colleges for Misusing Govt Funds

Delhi's Higher Education Minister Atishi Marlena on Saturday, 20 January, directed the Secretary (Higher Education) to initiate an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in Delhi University's 12 colleges, which are funded by the government, according to officials.

Colleges in Delhi appointed 1,897 employees, including 939 teaching and 958 non-teaching posts, without the Delhi government's approval, resulting in "major procedural irregularities," according to Atishi.