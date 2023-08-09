Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi To Oversee Services And Vigilance Departments

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi will oversee the Services and Vigilance departments, as proposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 8 August to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxsena.

This development came a day after the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, gained parliamentary approval after the Rajya Sabha passed it, granting the Centre control over the bureaucracy in the national capital.

These key departments were previously handled by Delhi He.alth Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

The replacement reflects a strategic realignment of administrative roles.

With this, Atishi becomes the Cabinet Minister with the most departments under her charge after adding two new portfolios, totaling 14 government departments.