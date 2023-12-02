CM Kejriwal Praises Delhi Workers Who Helped in Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Ops

During the conversation, the labourers discussed their difficulties in reaching the 41 people trapped in the tunnel, including the high heat generated by the American auger machine and the excessive heat of the cutting rods.

"With an inch-by-inch distance between them, cutting through was highly challenging. Despite the extreme heat, we cut through all the auger rods, working continuously for 36 hours without sleep or rest until we reached the trapped individuals. We never lost courage, risking our lives to save others and contributing to the well-being of Delhi and our country. We take pride in our actions," the rescuers said.