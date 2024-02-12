'90 Percent of Houses Getting Free Power With This Plant': CM Kejriwal in Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (right) and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (left).
(Photo Courtesy: X/@AamAdmiParty)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for public support and cooperation in Punjab on Sunday, 11 February, to strengthen efforts by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in prioritising welfare and development at the national level.
While addressing the gathering, Punjab CM Mann praised Kejriwal for bringing common people to the forefront of Indian politcs.
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal announced the state government's purchase of a private power plant for the first time in 75 years at a low price. The Punjab government a acquired the power plant worth Rs 5,500 crore at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore.
"90 percent of households are already getting free power in the state, and with this plant, other sectors will also get subsidised power," said Kejriwal.
Kejriwal further argued that the BJP-led central government was attempting to defame the Aam Aadmi Party. He claimed that the government was using central agencies to arm-twist the Opposition, particularly AAP.
