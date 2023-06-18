Two Sisters Shot Dead in Delhi's RK Puram Over Loan Argument, Police Arrest Two

In the early hours of Sunday, 18 June, two sisters were shot dead by a group of assailants in southwest Delhi's R K Puram, reportedly following an argument over a loan provided by their brother.

The main accused and an accomplice have been apprehended, according to The Indian Express.

The victims, identified as Jyoti (30) and Pinky (29), succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. A video of the incident, showing a group of 4-5 attackers hurling abuses and firing at the women, was circulated widely on social media.

The accused had reportedly targeted the sisters' brother, Lalit, regarding the loan settlement, the police said.

Lalit had allegedly engaged in a heated argument with some individuals the previous day and later that night, a group arrived at their residence, initially left, and returned armed.

The sisters were shot dead while trying to protect their brother.

“My elder brother, Lalit gave a loan to someone and yesterday he went to take it back where he had a heated argument with some people. All my relatives, including my sisters, stayed in the same locality and I called them up for help. After sometime, all the attackers left. However, later, they returned, carrying weapons. They came to eliminate my brother, but my sisters came to rescue him and they shot them," Lala, the brother of the two women told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered condolences to the victims' family and accused the BJP-led central government, responsible for law and order in the capital, of negligence.