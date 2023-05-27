Shiv Nadar Case: Three Arrested for Selling Pistol to Accused Anuj Kumar

On Thursday, 18 May, a student of Shiv Nadar University in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, shot a female classmate, after which he returned to his room and allegedly shot himself, said the police.
Days after Anuj Kumar, a student of Shiv Nadar University, allegedly shot his classmate with a pistol, and then shot himself, the Noida police have arrested three people for selling the gun to Kumar.
The incident took place on Thursday, 18 May on the university campus in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. While the woman, Sneha Chaurasia, was rushed to a hospital nearby where she was declared dead on arrival, Anuj Kumar died on the spot, as per the police.
The pistol was brought into the university on 20 April. Two others, Divyansh Awasthi from Gautam Buddha Nagar and Shekhar Kaushal, a resident of Lucknow, were involved in selling him the pistol, said the police. The police added that the total amount of Rs 35,000 for the pistol was distributed amongst the three men.
This comes two days after the police filed an FIR against the university, Anuj Kumar and three others. The FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder), 354D (stalking) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Earlier, Sneha's father, Rajkumar Chaurasia had told The Quint, "How is it that a student was roaming around with a weapon like that inside the University? It is such a big and renowned university... This should not have happened."
