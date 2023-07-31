RPF Constable Opens Fire Inside Jaipur-Mumbai Train Killing Four, Arrested

What Happened?: A 33-year-old RPF officer, Chetan Singh, allegedly fired 12 rounds from his automatic service weapon on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express, killing his colleague ASI Meena, before moving from one coach to another, killing three passengers.

The other deceased have been identified as Abdul Kadir in coach B5, Asgar Kai in coach S6, and an unidentified person in the pantry, the Mumbai Railway police confirmed.

The incident took place around 5 am near Palghar station, after which Singh allegedly got down from the train near Dahisar railway station, the police added.

"An unfortunate incident has been reported today in Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express. An RPF constable, Chetan Kumar opened fire at his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and during the incident, three other passengers were also shot. According to a preliminary investigation, he opened fire using his official weapon. The accused has been arrested. The reason for the firing is not clear yet, we are investigating it," said Sumit Thakur, CPRO Western Railway.