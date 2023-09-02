Rajasthan Tribal Woman Stripped Naked By Husband & In-Laws Was 5 Months Pregnant

“For the past one year, she was living with the accused (the husband) who is the father of the child. Around 15 days back, she had gone to live with her lover, which had enraged the accused,” IG Parimala told The Quint.

The woman's husband paraded her naked for about one km in the village, the police added.

The arrests: On Friday night, the Pratapgarh police said that six teams had been formed to arrest the accused. He was injured during the arrest when he tried to flee from the cops, IG Parimal told The Quint.

The Quint has learnt that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the Dhariyawad police station against 10 people under sections 365 (kidnapping), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 298 (deliberate intention to wound religious feelings), and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) – and section 67 (transmitting obscene material) of the IT Act.

"Further investigation is underway," Parimal said.