Man Flogged to Death on Suspicion of Theft in Shahjahanpur, Four Arrested

Four people have been arrested after a 33-year-old man died after he was allegedly held captive, flogged and brutally tortured by his employer on suspicion of theft in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Thursday, 13 April.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
Three other workers were also allegedly tortured on suspicion of theft.
A video of the deceased, Shivam Johri, has surfaced where he can be seen tied to a pole and being beaten by a belt.
"Johri worked as a manager at Suri Transports. The company's owner Neeraj Gupta accused him of theft and took him to the cloth firm of one Kunal Arora. According to the police complaint, Johri was tied to a pillar, his shirt removed and hit repeatedly with a belt. Gupta, Arora and six others also gave him electric shocks," Circle Officer (City) BS Veer told news agency PTI.
When Johri lost consciousness, Gupta informed his family members that he had been electrocuted, the report added.
The police further added that Johri's family members took him to a hospital where he died on Wednesday.
A First Information Report has been registered against Gupta, Arora and six others, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
Rakesh Kumar, IG, Bareilly zone said that the investigation is underway and the National Security Act will be invoked against the accused, reported PTI.
(With inputs from PTI.)
