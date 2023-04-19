34 Phones, 27,000 SIMs: How Jamtara Men Posing As Customer Care Execs Duped Many

34 smartphones, 27,761 sim cards, 77 complaints, and Rs 9,73,000 in cash — these are among the items recovered by the Delhi Police in an interstate crackdown on a “pan-India customer care number scam” being operated from Jharkhand’s Jamtara — also called the phishing capital of India.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, 19 April, DCP (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said, “Six fraudsters accused of duping at least 2,500 people of lakhs of rupees by posing as customer care executives were nabbed by a team of the cyber-crime unit officials from outer north Delhi.”

“The fraudsters were posting their mobile numbers as the customer care number of banks of repute, and online shopping website such as Flipkart and Amazon,” DCP Singh claimed.