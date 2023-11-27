Jaipur Woman Who Killed Tinder Date in 2018 Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Priya Seth, the main accused, befriended Sharma on Tinder in February 2018.

Priya started interacting with Dushyant only to kidnap and extort money from him. Dushyant, on the other hand, was married but posed as a wealthy bachelor from Delhi with a fake name – Vivan Kohli.

After three months of talking on the app, with both lying about their intentions, the two decided to meet in person in May 2018. Priya then invited Sharma to a rented accommodation where she and two of her accomplices, Dishkant Kamra and Lakshya Walia, held him hostage and demanded Rs 10 lakh ransom from his family.