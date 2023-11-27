Jaipur Woman Who Killed Tinder Date in 2018 Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Priya Seth one of the accused.
(Photo: Deepika Narayan Bharadwaj/Youtube)
A Jaipur court on Saturday, 25 November, sentenced a woman, and two others, to life imprisonment for killing a 28-year-old businessman whom she had met on the dating app Tinder.
The accused Priya Seth, Dishkant Kamra, and Lakshya Walia killed businessman Dushyant Sharma in 2018 after his family failed to pay the ransom.
Priya Seth, the main accused, befriended Sharma on Tinder in February 2018.
Priya started interacting with Dushyant only to kidnap and extort money from him. Dushyant, on the other hand, was married but posed as a wealthy bachelor from Delhi with a fake name – Vivan Kohli.
After three months of talking on the app, with both lying about their intentions, the two decided to meet in person in May 2018. Priya then invited Sharma to a rented accommodation where she and two of her accomplices, Dishkant Kamra and Lakshya Walia, held him hostage and demanded Rs 10 lakh ransom from his family.
Fearing that their crime will come to light, the accused killed the businessman, chopped his body into pieces and stuffed them into a suitcase, as per the chargesheet.
The court convicted the three accused under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 302 (murder), 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of the offence), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
As per the police, Priya and Kamra have a criminal history. She was arrested thrice in 2014, 2016 and 2017 for breaking an ATM machine while Kamra was arrested once in Mumbai.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)