Rajasthan: FIR Filed After Dalit Men Forced Off Chairs at Independence Day Event

As reported by Maktoob Media, the FIR was filed following complaints by Rameshwarlal Bairwa and Gopilal Bairwa, who stated they were subjected to caste-based slurs and intimidation while seated on chairs arranged for the event. The complainants alleged they were told, “You Bairwas, sit down below. If you sit on the chairs, where will we sit? What right do you have to sit in front of us?”