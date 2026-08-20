Rajasthan: FIR Filed After Dalit Men Forced Off Chairs at Independence Day Event

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Rajasthan Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) after two Dalit men alleged they were forced to vacate chairs and sit on the floor during an Independence Day function at a government school in Bhakliya village, Bhilwara district. The incident reportedly occurred in the presence of schoolchildren, teachers, and other villagers, leading to demands for legal action and protection for the victims’ families.
As reported by Maktoob Media, the FIR was filed following complaints by Rameshwarlal Bairwa and Gopilal Bairwa, who stated they were subjected to caste-based slurs and intimidation while seated on chairs arranged for the event. The complainants alleged they were told, “You Bairwas, sit down below. If you sit on the chairs, where will we sit? What right do you have to sit in front of us?”
The accused also allegedly threatened to shut down the Anganwadi where two women from the Bairwa community worked. The incident was recorded on video by a resident, Badri Lal Bairwa, and the footage circulated online, prompting public demonstrations and a memorandum to the District Superintendent of Police.
Police confirmed that the FIR names five accused individuals and has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation, as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The investigation has been assigned to Deputy SP Rahul Joshi, Circle Officer for Bhilwara’s Mandal, and is ongoing as police stated.
“We are celebrating Independence Day, but look at this mentality,” Badri Lal Bairwa can be heard saying in the video, highlighting the social context of the incident.
Community members and activists have called for the arrest of the accused, protection for the victims, and an end to the alleged social boycott. The complainants reported experiencing “mental trauma” and damage to their self-respect and social standing as coverage revealed.
Demonstrations at the district headquarters followed the incident, with protesters submitting a memorandum demanding swift action. The police investigation remains active, and no further official statements have been released regarding arrests or additional measures as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.