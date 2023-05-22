'Don't Publish Chats with SRK': Court Slams Sameer Wankhede, Extends Protection

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Monday, 22 May, extended protection from arrest to former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede in the case against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 25 crore from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and families of others arrested with Aryan Khan in the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case.

The HC granted him protection on the condition that he cannot disclose chats with Shah Rukh Khan as the matter concerning other accused in the case is sub judice.