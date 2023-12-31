Dalit Woman Pushed Into Hot Oil For Resisting Sexual Assault in UP's Baghpat

(Trigger warning: Description of sexual violence.)

An 18-year-old Dalit woman working in an oil mill was allegedly pushed into a hot oil cauldron by the mill owner and two of his associates when she resisted sexual harassment in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Wednesday, 27 December.

The complaint against the accused – Pramod, Raju and Sandeep – was filed by the woman's brother on Saturday, 30 December.