College Student Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in UP's Jalaun, One Arrested

A 22-year-old college student was allegedly shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun on Monday, 17 April.

The deceased, Roshini Ahirwar, was returning from Ram Lakhan Patel Mahavidyalaya college after giving her BA exam, when two men approached her and shot her in the head with a countrymade pistol.

Locals tried to catch the assailants but they managed to escape. However, they left the gun at the location of the crime.