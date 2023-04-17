College Student Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in UP's Jalaun, One Arrested

The deceased, Roshini Ahirwar, was returning after giving her BA exam at Ram Lakhan Patel Mahavidyalaya, where two men approached her with a country made pistol. One of them shot her in the head.
A 22-year-old college student was allegedly shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun on Monday, 17 April.
The deceased, Roshini Ahirwar, was returning from Ram Lakhan Patel Mahavidyalaya college after giving her BA exam, when two men approached her and shot her in the head with a countrymade pistol.
Locals tried to catch the assailants but they managed to escape. However, they left the gun at the location of the crime.
He further said that a man, Raj Ahirwar, has been arrested in connection with the incident after Roshni's parents filed a complaint against him. The investigation is still underway.
