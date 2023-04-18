'Atiq Ahmed's Letter Written Before Death Being Sent to CM, CJI': Atiq's Lawyer

Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants in presence of police and media, while being taken for medical examination on Saturday, 15 April.
Days after gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's and his brothers killing in Prayagraj, his lawyer Vijay Mishra claimed on Tuesday, 18 April that a letter by Ahmad is on its way to Uttar Pradesh chief minister and the chief justice of India.
The letter, Mishra said, was allegedly written by Atiq to be dispatched in case of his death.
What's the letter about?: Explaining the matter, Mishra said: "On 28 March, before shifting him from Prayagraj to Bareilly District Jail, the police took him to police lines. An officer there told him that you will be killed within 15 days. He also told this to media. When I visited him in Bareilly to know more about the matter, he confirmed that an officer has said this to him. When I asked about the name of the officer, he denied as it might put me in trouble. But he said that in case something happens to him then a letter in a sealed cover will be dispatched to Chief Justice of India, Chief Justice of UP High Court and UP CM."
But who is sending the letter and what does it say?: "That letter in a sealed envelope is neither with me nor sent by me. It is kept somewhere else and being sent by some other person. I don't know the contents of the letter," Mishra said.
Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants in presence of police and media, while being taken for medical examination on Saturday, 15 April. The alleged attackers, identified as Lavlesh Tiwari (22), Mohit alias Shani Purane (23) and Arun Kumar Maurya (18), were sent to 14-day judicial custody.
