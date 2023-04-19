Atiq Ahmed Killing: 5 Policemen Suspended, Accused Sent to 4-Day Police Custody

File image of Atiq Ahmed.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
Days after gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, five policemen were suspended for 'negligence' on Wednesday, 19 April.
The suspended personnel include Shahganj police station incharge Ashwani Kumar Singh, a sub-inspector, and three constables, reported news agency PTI.
A senior police officer said that the five personnel were suspended after a special investigation team (SIT) charged them with negligence in discharging their duties, the report said.
The alleged attackers – Lavlesh Tiwari (22), Mohit alias Shani Purane (23), and Arun Kumar Maurya (18) – who were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday, were remanded to four-day police custody by a CJM court in Prayagraj on Wednesday.
(With inputs from PTI.)
