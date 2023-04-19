Atiq Ahmed Killing: 5 Policemen Suspended, Accused Sent to 4-Day Police Custody

Days after gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, five policemen were suspended for 'negligence' on Wednesday, 19 April.

The suspended personnel include Shahganj police station incharge Ashwani Kumar Singh, a sub-inspector, and three constables, reported news agency PTI.

A senior police officer said that the five personnel were suspended after a special investigation team (SIT) charged them with negligence in discharging their duties, the report said.