Shops & Mosques Attacked: What Led to Communal Flare-Up in Telangana's Asifabad?

"Mulk mein jo ho raha hain, usi ki ek kadi hain." (It aligns with what is happening in the rest of the country).
This is what Syed Sirajuddin, who has lived in Jainoor village in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, Telangana for almost 20 years told The Quint.
On Wednesday, 4 September, communal violence erupted in the village after a crowd of over 2,000 locals belonging to the Gond tribe descended on a market area and vandalised shops, vehicles, five mosques and a madrasa.
Section 144 and an Internet ban has been imposed in the district as well.
The violence was allegedly a reaction to another case wherein an auto-driver, Sheikh Makhdoom reportedly sexually abused and beat a tribal woman in Jainoor village.
The police has arrested Makhdoom and a case under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has also been filed.
But what really preceded the violence and what happened in Jainoor village on 4 September?
The Quint has accessed many videos that show the destruction and violence carried out on 4 September — scores of shops completely vandalised and burnt.
Sirajuddin, a native of the district has only recently shifted to Adilabad but has family living in Asifabad which is some kilometers away.
A mobile shop and a medical store belonging to one his nephews, Suhail, have been damaged and looted in the communal violence.
"My nephew told me, 'There was fire and smoke all over, people were screaming on the road as they ran to their shop which was vandalised.' They were caught unaware as they were home due to the bandh," said Sirajuddin.
After the tribal woman's case and her photos circulated in the media, it sparked outrage among the tribal community and they called for a Bandh on 4 September.
Meanwhile Tanveer Ahmed told The Quint that shops belonging to his friends in Asifabad were also damaged in the violence.
In another video accessed by The Quint, locals were seen arguing with the police, showing them a bag that had petrol-filled bottles in it. Locals stated that the police came in a few hours later when SP of Asifabad, Srinivas Rao, deployed additional force in and around the district.
Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he spoke to the DGP of Telangana who has assured him that the situation will be taken care of.
On the other hand, a day after the incident, the Telangana police posted on X that Jainoor is now peaceful: "The police department has taken measures to establish peace and morale among the locals in that area. Strict action will be taken against the concerned persons if provocative false news is spread on social media."
They added that legal action would also be taken against people making incendiary statements.
But there seems to be more than meets the eye in the case.
Sirajuddin stated that the tribal woman's case is not the only reason behind the violence.
He told The Quint, "It had been brewing for a while now. It is a locality where Adivasis lived along with Muslims for decades and there used to be brotherhood and a strong sense of communal harmony even in our livelihoods. However, it has changed in the past 10 years or so."
Sirajuddin and Tanveer said that due to the tensions and violence of 4 September, many locals have either fled to other districts to their relatives' home or have locked themselves in and are refusing to speak to the media as they are scared to do so.
They stated that the scale of the violence will only be clear and possibly quantified in the coming days. "What happens in North has now reached the South as well," remarked Sirajuddin.
Another video accessed by The Quint shows, Seethakka, the Minister of Women and Child Welfare of Telangana visiting the tribal woman who was hospitalised.
While speaking to the media, she said, "She was also beaten by the man. Her treatment is underway and we also spoke to her son in Gondi language. I appeal to the people to be peaceful at this moment."
SP KB Asifabad has also engaged with community leaders from both sides to maintain peace and urged the public not to believe in or spread rumors.
As a form of protest, the local Muslim community has called for a 'bandh' on 6 September but have said that it won't be imposed on other communities.
(The Quint also reached out to SP Asifabad. His response will be added once received).
