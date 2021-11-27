COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions Lifted in Maharashtra; Emphasis on Vaccination

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during a special vaccination camp. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
In a significant decision, the Maharashtra government on Saturday, 27 November, lifted all lockdown restrictions with conditions, allowing economic, social, cultural, sports, and entertainment activities as before the pandemic days, with major emphasis on full vaccination, after nearly 20 months.
As part of the easing, strict COVID-19 appropriate behaviour will remain mandatory as per the rules, said Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in a 5-page order.
All fliers to Maharashtra from any international destination shall be governed by the Central government rules, but all domestic passengers must be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test report with 72 hours validity.
As earlier, only 50 percent attendance will continue for theatres, cinemas, marriages, conventions, etc held in closed spaces, and up to 25 percent of the capacity of any open-to-sky venues.
All people must observe COVID-19 norms like wearing face masks, maintain at least 6 feet physical distance, ensure hygiene, sanitise/wash hands frequently, and those found violating the CAB shall be fined Rs 500.
All establishments that do not ensure their guests/visitor implement these norms will be penalised Rs 10,000, or otherwise flouting the same may face closure till the disaster norms are in force. Defaulters in public transport like buses or taxis shall be fined Rs 500 along with the driver, conductor, etc, while the operators will be slapped with Rs 10,000 penalty, or withdrawal of licence till the disaster norms remain in force.
