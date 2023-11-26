On Constitution Day, Supreme Court Gets Its First Ever Ambedkar Statue

President Droupadi Murmu along with Union Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and the chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud unveiled a 7 ft tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, the founder of the Constitution in Supreme Court on Sunday, 26 November.

President Murmu also paid tributes to Ambedkar, the first law minister, on the occasion of Constitution Day.

The 7-ft-tall statue portrays Ambedkar wearing a lawyer’s dress and holding a copy of the Constitution in his left hand. Mounted atop a pedestal, the statue will is located on the front lawn and garden inside the Supreme Court premises.