'Congress Works for the Poor And Farmers': Party President Mallikarjun Kharge

"Congress understands what poverty is and works wholeheartedly for the poor and farmers. But the BJP cannot even think about the work that the Congress party does for villages, poor labourers, and farmers. They just spread confusion," said party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the conference of farmers and labourers in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, 28 September.

While praising the Chhattisgarh government, Kharge listed the welfare programmes launched by the Bhupesh Baghel-led government. He noted that the Congress government implemented a Rs 2,300-crore scheme in Baloda Bazar.