'Providing Jobs a Priority': Chhattisgarh CM Promises Skill Training to Youth

"I extend my best wishes to all the youngsters who have received the appointment letters today. We aim to provide employment to the youth soon after they complete their skill development training," said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while addressing the online transfer programme of the fourth installment of unemployment allowance, on 31 July.

The chief minister approved the transfer of Rs 31.71 crore to the accounts of 1,22,625 beneficiaries of the state under the Unemployment Allowance Scheme. Summing up the four installments, the total amount transferred is over Rs 112 crore for April, May, June, and July to the accounts of the beneficiaries.

He also presented job offer letters to beneficiaries who completed skill development training at the programme.