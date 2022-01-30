Chidambaram: Cong, NCP & Shiv Sena still Friends, But Won't Contesting Together

The Congress party, Shiv Sena and National Congress Party failed to reach a "meeting point" to form a coalition and contest the upcoming state assembly elections in Goa, P Chidambaram told PTI on Sunday. However these parties will continue to "remain friends".

The congress party in Goa has still not announced a Chief Ministerial candidate yet.

He also said that a contest in Goa polls is still "between the Congress (plus Goa Forward Party) and the BJP and we will be able to win a simple majority".

The Shiv Sena and the NCP had announced that they would be contesting the elections in Goa together.