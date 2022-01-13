Chhattisgarh: Wife Held After Husband Accuses Her of Converting Son to Islam

A man in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur filed a police complaint against his wife and in-laws for allegedly converting his minor son to Islam without his consent.

The Hindu man, Chittranjaan Soni, married a Muslim woman, Reshma Ansari, nearly 10 years ago. Chittaranjan is a resident of gram panchayat Sanna in the Jashpur district.

The duo has two children, an eight-year-old son, Sourabh, and a six-year-old daughter. A case was registered at the Sanna police station.