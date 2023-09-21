‘Chhattisgarh Govt Will Help Women Achieve Self-Reliance’: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's government organised the 'Mahila Samriddhi Sammelan' on Thursday, 21 September which was attended by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. He emphasised the efforts being made to help women achieve self-reliance and employment by connecting them with self-help groups.

The state government allocated Rs 309.56 crore for welfare schemes and inaugurated various development projects, including high-level bridges, rural and urban roads, healthcare infrastructure, and school-college buildings.

Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo highlighted the importance of women, and the need for equal rights for both men and women in Chhattisgarh.