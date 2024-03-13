Chhattisgarh CM Inaugurates 'Krishak Unnati Yojana' for Nearly 2 Lakh Farmers

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the 'Krishak Unnati Yojana' of the state government in Balod district on Tuesday, 12 March.
The Yojana proposes to transfer Rs 799 crore 66 lakh in input assistance to 1,56,713 farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Tankram Verma was also present.
Verma also announced the resumption of sports award ceremonies to acknowledge sportspersons' contributions and the launch of the Deendayal Upadhyay Landless Agricultural Labourers Scheme to provide financial aid to landless labourers.
He stressed the importance of public participation in achieving India's goal of becoming a developed nation and making Chhattisgarh a developed state by 2047.
The programme was attended by District Panchayat president Rakesh Verma, District Panchayat CEO Namrata Jain, other public representatives, officials, and a large number of farmers.
