'Lively, Sensitive': Tributes Pour In as 22-Yr-Old Journo Dies Fighting Dengue

Saradha U, a 22-year-old Chennai-based reporter with The News Minute, passed away on Sunday, 8 January, after being hospitalised with dengue and typhoid.
A part of the organisation’s Flix & Features team, Saradha joined the organisation in 2021 and would write on cinema, critiquing it from the lens of gender and mental health, among many others.
A trained singer, an aspiring comedian, Saradha was a “lively, compassionate person, full of ideas, and always ready to help teammates,” The News Minute wrote.
Her colleagues described her as a journalist with a "rare sensitivity," a mind beyond her years, and joyful young woman.
Saradha graduated in Journalism from Madras Christian College, and completed her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya.
