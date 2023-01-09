Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Lively, Sensitive': Tributes Pour In as 22-Yr-Old Journo Dies Fighting Dengue

'Lively, Sensitive': Tributes Pour In as 22-Yr-Old Journo Dies Fighting Dengue

Saradha U, a Chennai-based reporter with The News Minute, passed away on Sunday, 8 January.
The Quint
News
Published:

A part of the organisation’s Flix & Features team, Saradha (22) would write on cinema, critiquing it from the lens of gender and mental health, among many others.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>A part of the organisation’s Flix &amp; Features team, Saradha (22) would write on cinema, critiquing it from the lens of gender and mental health, among many others.</p></div>

Saradha U, a 22-year-old Chennai-based reporter with The News Minute, passed away on Sunday, 8 January, after being hospitalised with dengue and typhoid.

A part of the organisation’s Flix & Features team, Saradha joined the organisation in 2021 and would write on cinema, critiquing it from the lens of gender and mental health, among many others. 

Also ReadBarbara Walters: First US Woman TV Anchor, Interviewed Indira Gandhi, Dies at 93

'Lively, Compassionate Person'

A trained singer, an aspiring comedian, Saradha was a “lively, compassionate person, full of ideas, and always ready to help teammates,” The News Minute wrote.

Dhanya Rajendran, Editor-in-Chief of the news organisation described the young journalist as "a lovely and calm person, a vibrant writer, soft spoken, and someone with a great sense of humour."

Her colleagues described her as a journalist with a "rare sensitivity," a mind beyond her years, and joyful young woman.

Saradha graduated in Journalism from Madras Christian College, and completed her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT