Chandigarh Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Chandigarh Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Chandigarh was held in Phase 7 on 1 June.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Chandigarh are Sanjay Tandon (BJP) and Manish Tewari (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Chandigarh seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Chandigarh seat was won by BJP candidate Kirron Kher, while Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Chandigarh constituency was won by BJP candidate Kirron Kher and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal was the runner-up.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chandigarh’s lone seat went to polls in the last phase on 1 June.
While BJP is contesting alone, Congress and AAP have come together to form an alliance under INDIA bloc. Because AAP fielded its candidate in Chandigarh’s mayoral elections, the parliamentary seat came under Congress’ domain.
Tewari, a senior Congress leader and former union minister holds the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary seat, currently. Tewari's challenger on the seat is former president of BJP Chandigarh and son of Punjab’s former Deputy CM Balram Das Tandon, Sanjay Tandon. Tandon is also the sitting president of the UT Cricket Association in Chandigarh.
Tewari may be the prominent face among the two, but the seat has been under BJP's hold since the last two Lok Sabha elections. Prominent Bollywood actress Kirron Kher had been the face of BJP's win in these past two elections. She opted out this time citing health reasons. Before Kher, former railways minister and Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal held the seat for three straight terms – 1999, 2004, and 2009. Kher defeated Bansal by a margin of over 69,000 votes in the 2014 General Elections, bringing the seat under BJP’s leadership.
