'Will Help Rupee Outperform Peers in Emerging Mkts': Experts on RBI's New Steps

The slew of measures announced by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, 6 July, to enhance foreign exchange inflows should help rupee to outperform its peers in emerging market economies, experts said.

The central bank has raised overseas borrowing limits for companies and liberalised norms for foreign investments in government bonds, among other measures.

Vivek Kumar, Economist at QuantEco Research, said that persistent pressure on rupee has prompted the central bank to diversify its defence strategy by including macro prudential steps to encourage foreign inflows.