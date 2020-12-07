TiE Summit: Guiding Entrepreneurs on Staying Relevant Amid COVID

For an entrepreneur, relevance is a magical word. At different stages of the journey, it means different things.

Staying relevant could mean finding funds to shield your concept in a crisis or winning new customers when older ones disappear. It could mean rediscovering your business model or gaining new technological expertise to further strengthen your product. In fact, no other moment in modern history exemplifies the significance of the word for businesses than today.

The global morale took an irreparable hit in 2020. For majority of the 582 million entrepreneurs across the world, life turned into a nightmare overnight. The sheer unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic has left entrepreneurs in disarray, struggling to connect the dots and chalk out the way forward.