Think.Nxt: Do China's Economy, Russia-Ukraine War Pose a Threat to US Dollar?

In this episode of Think.Nxt, The Quint’s Editor-in-Chief Raghav Bahl delves into an emerging trend in the global economy called de-dollarisation – or moving away from the dollar as a reserve currency. He dissects the issue by talking about:

How the dollar started dominating global trade

Russia and China’s slo-mo economic divorce from the US dollar

The impact of the said phenomenon on India’s economy

He is joined in this discussion by Sachchidanand Shukla, Chief Economist at the Mahindra Group and former NITI Aayog member, and David Dollar, a Senior Fellow at the John L Thornton China Center of the Brookings Institution and former country director for China and Mongolia in the East Asia and Pacific Region for World Bank.

According to Dollar, the dollar had become the dominant currency of the world essentially during World War II when most countries chose to hold reserves in the dollar, because at that time, the US was 50 percent of the world economy and one of the few places with functioning capital markets.

While he suggests that the development of the offshore markets in the 1970s solidified the role of the dollar, Shukla is of the view that the importance of the dollar isn't only because it comprises a significant part of any forex transaction.

"There is another way to look at the dollar's prominence, and that is the private side of how international trade takes place. I mean private players, corporations, banks, etc. And this is where I think the dollar reigns supreme,” Shukla remarks.

He explains that although the dollar as reserve currency is slipping by 1-1.5 percent every year – the share of the dollar as global currency reserves has fallen from 66 percent in 2014 to 60 percent in 2022 – yet it is “irreplaceable” as far as acceptance from private players is concerned.