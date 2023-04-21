Think.Nxt With Raghav: How Can Solving A Mathematical Puzzle Get Monetary Value?

Think.Nxt With Raghav is a brand new series available only on The Quint, where our Editor-in-Chief Raghav Bahl explores the extraordinary intersection of India's destiny with disruptive technologies and emerging trends which are rapidly changing the world order.

In the first episode of Think.Nxt With Raghav, The Quint’s Editor-in-Chief Raghav Bahl talks about cryptocurrency, and how does it get a value.

“You go and solve a mathematical puzzle, you use a tonne of computing power and energy, and you get a digital file at the end of it, which is called a coin. How in the name of God does it get a monetary value attached to it,” Raghav Bahl asked, opening the forum to experts.

To this, Praveen Chakravarty, a politician and public intellectual, said that the idea of a currency is a “political” one and that currency gets a value on the basis of a certain amount of trust in it, which may come from a sovereign guaranteeing it.