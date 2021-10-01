#GharWapsi Trends as Tata Sons Acquires Air India Again After 68 Years

Tata Sons submitted a bid Rs 3,000 crore more than the minimum reserve price to acquire the airline.
Tata Sons acquires Air India in a 3000 crore bid.

In a 3000-cr bid, Tata Sons acquired government-run Air India on 1 October. The group submitted their final bid for the airline on 15 September and have emerged as the highest bidders for the acquisition.

The proposal was accepted by a panel of ministers just a day after the director of the airline, Jitender Bhargav, predicted that Tata Sons would win the bid.

Tata Sons allegedly submitted a bid that was Rs 3,000 crore more than the minimum reserve price set by the committee, according to India Today.

The airline originally belonged to Tata Sons before the government acquired it 67 years ago. A lot of people on the internet have dubbed this a 'Ghar Wapsi' for the airline and expressed their joy over how Air India has returned back to where it came from. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

The government loses about 20 crore every year in order to run the airline, and has accumulated losses of almost Rs 70,000 crore over the years, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from India Today and Reuters).

Published: 01 Oct 2021,12:53 PM IST
