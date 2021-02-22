SC Bars Final Ruling on Future Group’s RIL Deal After Amazon Plea

The Supreme Court on Monday, 22 February, issued notice on a plea by Amazon seeking interim relief challenging a high court order, which allowed Rs 24,713 crore RIL-Future deal to proceed. The top court also restrained the NCLT from passing final orders on the amalgamation.

A bench headed by Justice RF Nariman issued notices to Future Retail and RIL in the matter. The top court noted that proceedings in the NCLT will continue. The top court also observed that it is aware of what is going on and during the hearing pointed at completely staying the NCLT proceedings.

However, it only stayed the tribunal from passing any final order regarding sanction of the scheme.