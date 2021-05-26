SBI Revises Cash Withdrawal, Chequebook Charges for BSDS Accounts

India's leading public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced revised charges for cash withdrawal from ATMs, bank branches, and cheque book. The new rules are for the basic savings bank deposits (BSBD) account holders.

A BSDS account, also known as a zero-balance account, doesn’t mandate a minimum balance to be maintained. Therefore, one can start saving without any burden.

The revised charges will come into effect from 1 July 2021.

SBI's official website reads, "This account can be opened by any individual provided s/he has valid KYC documents. It’s primarily meant for the poorer sections of society to encourage them to start saving without any burden of charges or fees."