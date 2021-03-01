SBI MF Launches First Overseas Fund: Check Details Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) Mutual Funds has launched its first overseas offering on Monday, 1 March 2021. The fund titled SBI International Access — US Equity FOF is an open-ended fund of funds scheme investing in mutual fund scheme/ETFs that invest in US markets, which are domiciled overseas.

The scheme will invest 95-100 percent of its net assets generally in Amundi Funds – US Pioneer Fund (including ETFs), which invest predominantly in the US markets.

As per the official website, “The underlying scheme will be Amundi Funds – US Pioneer Fund, (domiciled in Luxemburg) that invests predominantly in US market securities. SBI International Access – US Equity FoF may also invest in other mutual funds/ETFs, which are domiciled overseas and invest predominantly in US markets. The scheme will be benchmarked to S&P 500 Index, after converting it to Indian Rupee.”