Rupee Falls to All-Time Low of 78.29 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Rupee hits new low, further depreciation likely.
(Photo: The Quint)
The rupee slipped 36 paise to its all-time low of 78.29 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, 13 June, tracking the strength of the American currency overseas as investors flocked to the safe-haven currency amid an overall risk-averse sentiment.
Forex traders said weak Asian currencies, a lacklustre trend in domestic equities and persistent foreign capital outflows weighed on investor sentiments.
On Friday, 10 June, the rupee tumbled 19 paise to close at a fresh lifetime low of 77.93 against the US dollar.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.46 percent to USD 120.23 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.30 percent higher at 104.45.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 1,461.54 points or 2.69 percent lower at 52,841.90, while the broader NSE Nifty tanked 418.95 points or 2.59 percent to 15,782.85.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,973.95 crore, as per stock exchange data.