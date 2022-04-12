Retail Inflation Surges to 6.95%, Industry Output Recovers 1.7%: Govt Data

Retail inflation was at 6.7 percent last month.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint/Arnica Kala)
Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 6.95 percent on Tuesday, 12 April, due to higher price of food items, as per data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI).
This is the third consecutive month that CPI exceeded the upper margin of 6 percent set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank has a CPI target range of 2-6 percent until March 2026.
Retail inflation was at 6.07 percent last month.
The country’s food basket price based on the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) also witnessed a hike of 5.85 percent in March due to the sustained increase in prices of essential commodities and fuel, as per government data.
In the month of March, oil and fats prices jumped 18.79 percent, vegetable prices saw a rise of 11.64 percent, meat and fish surged 9.63 percent and spices rose 8.50 per cent.
However, India’s industrial output measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), saw a growth of 1.75 percent Year-On-Year (YoY) to 132.1 in February, according to a separate report released by the MoSPI.
Growth has been recorded on the back of electricity and mining sectors which rose YOY 4.5 percent each.
(With inputs from Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)