RBI Reschedules Monetary Policy Committee Review Meeting

Earlier, the MPC was supposed to have met from 29 September to 1 October.

The Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet for the penultimate policy review for 2020 has been rescheduled, IANS reported on Monday, 28 September. "The dates of the MPC's meeting will be announced shortly,” the statement further said. Earlier, the MPC was supposed to have met from 29 September to 1 October.

“The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) during September 29, 30 and October 1, 2020... is being rescheduled,” the Reserve Bank said in a statement on Monday.

However, the central bank did not give a reason for the rescheduling of the meeting in the statement, The Indian Express reported. (With inputs from IANS and The Indian Express.)