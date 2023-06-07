RBI Monetary Policy: Date & Time; Where To Watch RBI Press Conference Live?

RBI Monetary Policy June 2023: Date, Time, Live Streaming, and Other Details.
RBI Monetary Policy June 2023: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started a three-day meeting from Tuesday, 6 June 2023 regarding the future course of the monetary policy. The meeting will be concluded tomorrow.
The result or outcome of the second bi-monthly monetary policy meeting of FY24 will be declared on Thursday, 8 June 2023 by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at 10 am in the morning via a press conference. The live telecast of the press conference will take place at 12 pm.
According to several reports by analysts and economists, the policy repo rate this year may remain constant at 6.5 percent to promote the gradual easing of inflation. Also, the policy stance may be kept as the "Withdrawal of Accommodation" by the members of the MCP panel. This means that the RBI's MPC will remain in a 'pause mode' and there will be no change in the interest rates for time being.
In the previous RBI Monetary Policy review meeting that was held in the month of 6 April 2023, the repo rate was kept unchanged at 6.50 percent. Also, the reverse repo rate was fixed at 3.50 percent. The decision was concordant with an aim to gauge the hike rates that were done so far.
The live telecast of the RBI Monetary Policy 2023 press conference can be watched on the official You Tube channel of the Reserve Bank of India.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the RBI Monetary Policy.
