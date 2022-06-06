RBI Denies Reports of Gandhi’s Image on Bank Notes To Be Replaced With Others

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dismissed reports on Monday, 6 June, that the picture of Mahatma Gandhi would be replaced with other prominent personalities in existing currency or banknotes.

Earlier, some media reports and newspapers claimed that the RBI is set to change the image of Gandhi with Rabindranath Tagore and Late Former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on banknotes of certain denominations.

Responding to the claims, the RBI said in a notification,