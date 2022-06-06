RBI Denies Reports of Gandhi’s Image on Bank Notes To Be Replaced With Others

Reserve Bank of India.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dismissed reports on Monday, 6 June, that the picture of Mahatma Gandhi would be replaced with other prominent personalities in existing currency or banknotes.
Earlier, some media reports and newspapers claimed that the RBI is set to change the image of Gandhi with Rabindranath Tagore and Late Former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on banknotes of certain denominations.
Responding to the claims, the RBI said in a notification,
Meanwhile, the central bank’s annual report states that the number of banknotes of Rs 2,000 denomination has steadily declined over the years. It comprised only 1.6 percent, or Rs 214 crore, of the total currency note sin circulation by March-end this year, reported NDTV.
As per the report, the number of Rs 500 notes in circulation rose to 4,554.68 crore by March-end this year as compared to 3,867.90 crore recorded in the year-ago period.
