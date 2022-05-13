PNB Cardless Cash Withdrawal: Steps to Withdraw

PNB launches Cardless Cash Withdrawal Service
The cardless cash withdrawal facility has been started by several banks at the ATMs in recent months. Using this facility, customers can withdraw cash from ATMs without using cards.
According to experts, this facility provides security and convenience during the times when the cases of frauds and scams are on its rise. This facility can also be used for daily purchases.
For example, a Punjab National Bank (PNB) account holder can withdraw cash without using a debit card, just by submitting a request on PNB ONE, bank's mobile banking app. In this article, know how you can withdraw cash without using any card.
Log in to PNB ONE, the banking app.
Click on the debit card option.
Select the option of 'cardless cash withdrawal'.
Select an account.
Enter an amount, a minimum amount of Rs 1,000 and the maximum amount is Rs 10,000 can be withdrawn.
A 12-digit reference number will be sent to your registered mobile number.
Visit any PNB ATM.
Select the option of 'cardless cash withdrawal'.
Enter the 12-digit reference number and TPIN (Transaction PIN).
Collect your cash from ATM.