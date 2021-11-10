Nykaa Makes Roaring Debut on Stock Exchanges as Shares List at Premium of 79%

Nykaa shares made a hugely successful listing on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, 10 November, opening for trading at Rs 2,001 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), up 78 percent from their issue price of Rs 1,125 per share, Financial Express reported.

Meanwhile, the shares of the e-commerce beauty giant on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened for trading at Rs 2,018, up 79 percent from the issue price.