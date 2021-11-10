Nykaa Makes Roaring Debut on Stock Exchanges as Shares List at Premium of 79%

Nykaa shares made a hugely successful listing on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, 10 November.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
Nykaa shares made a hugely successful listing on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, 10 November, opening for trading at Rs 2,001 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), up 78 percent from their issue price of Rs 1,125 per share, Financial Express reported.
Meanwhile, the shares of the e-commerce beauty giant on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened for trading at Rs 2,018, up 79 percent from the issue price.
This comes days after the company's three-day share sale via initial public offering (IPO) – held in October and concluding on 1 November – saw huge demand and was subscribed 81.78 times.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which is the parent company of Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion, is promoted by Falguni Nayar. In under 10 years of its journey, Nykaa became India's first and only woman-led unicorn to go public.
Nykaa today is home to thousands of make-up and apparel brands across the world.
(With inputs from Financial Express and NDTV.)
