Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail to Launch 7-Eleven Stores Across India

"India is the second-largest country in the world and has one of the fastest-growing economies. It's an ideal time for the largest convenience retailer in the world to make our entry into India," president and chief executive officer of 7-Eleven Inc, Joe DePinto, said, as per the BBC.

The deal is being seen as the latest move by the Reliance Group to better compete with Amazon.com and Walmart Inc's Flipkart.

Headquartered in Texas, the 7-Eleven chain has more than 77,000 stores in 18 countries.

(With inputs from BBC and Reuters.)