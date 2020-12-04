Sensex Hits Record High of 45,000 as RBI Revises GDP Forecast 

The Sensex on Friday, 4 December, hit an intra-day high of 45,000 for the first time after RBI revised its GDP forecast, upping the real GDP growth projection for 2020-21 from -9.5 percent to -7.5 percent.

Around 11:10 am, Sensex touched an all-time high of 45,033.19 points, IANS reported. The Nifty50 also touched a fresh all-time high of 13,250.30 points.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das attributed the upward revision in GDP growth numbers to the current rate of recovery and vaccine hopes for COVID-19. He further added that the central bank is projecting GDP growth for Q3 at +0.1 percent and +0.7 percent for Q4.

While outlining the Monetary Policy Committee decisions on Friday, Das said that the MPC had voted to leave the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and 3.35 percent respectively. He further added that the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25 percent.